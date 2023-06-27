Summer Escapes
Harwinton woman missing for 5 days was found

Jody Miller was reported missing on Friday June 23.
By WFSB Staff and Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - A local resident Jody Miller was found Tuesday afternoon after being missing since June 22.

Initially, she was last seen leaving her residence to attend a meeting at High Street in Torrington at 5:30 p.m.

Police said, she left the facility on foot at approximately 6:35 p.m.

Friends and family did not receive any contact from Miller following the meeting nor did she return to her residence; they reported her disappearance the next day.

As of now, Miller was located and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

