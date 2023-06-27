Lawmakers raise concern over TikTok data stored in China

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Tuesday morning outside the State Capitol, Sen. Richard Blumenthal shared concerns over TikTok’s data privacy practices that reportedly jeopardize both national security and users’ privacy.

Lawmakers are demanding answers from the Chinese company after they confirmed that the personal and private data of U.S. creators is stored in China.

TikTok executives had previously denied accusations of American data being stored on the Chinese mainland.

The company is now acknowledging that the personal and private data of U.S. creators are indeed stored overseas.

Lawmakers are concerned that private data like drivers’ licenses, tax forms, as well as social security numbers could be stored outside of the United States and Singapore.

Earlier this year, some elected officials called for TikTok to be banned inside the United States.

States, colleges, and universities also took steps toward restricting TikTok’s use on government devices and networks.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.