Middlebury gets new trash program

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Garbage is piling up in Connecticut.

According to DEEP 40 percent of Connecticut’s garbage must be shipped out of state, a process that’s costly for local communities.

This week the town of Middlebury is unveiling a pilot program to help fix their garbage problem.

The program is aimed at separating food scraps from other garbage. Currently, food is either incinerated or ends up in a landfill.

Christine O’Neill, an environmental planner with the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments says separating leftover food makes it easier to send to an anerobic digester. The digester turns food scraps into clean energy.

Each household will get three bags a week, two for food scraps, the other for garbage.

According to DEEP, food scraps make up 22 percent of household waste, heavy trash that families are paying for.

Middlebury’s 2023 budget has $476,000 earmarked for trash removal, an eleven percent increase from last year.

The orange and green bag program is only available to families using the Middlebury Transfer station.

O’Neill says garbage in other bags will still be accepted if people run out, but for residents who already separate recyclables and compost food scraps, two fifteen-gallon bags a week sounds like a low bar.

