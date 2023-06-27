New way to cool off: Starbucks reveals new flavors of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

(WFSB) - Starbucks introduced a couple of new frozen lemonade refreshers available just in time for summer.

The new flavors include frozen pineapple passionfruit lemonade, frozen strawberry acai lemonade, and frozen mango dragonfruit lemonade.

Starbucks described the new flavors as fruity and flavorful, featuring a vibrant beverage blended with real fruit pieces and lemonade and a swirl of strawberry puree for a refreshingly frozen, escape in a cup.

The new flavors joined the permanent menu on Tuesday, June 27th.

