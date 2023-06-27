Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

New way to cool off: Starbucks reveals new flavors of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

Starbucks introduced a couple of new frozen lemonade refreshers available just in time for summer.
Starbucks reveals new Lemonade Refreshers.
Starbucks reveals new Lemonade Refreshers.(Starbucks)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Starbucks introduced a couple of new frozen lemonade refreshers available just in time for summer.

The new flavors include frozen pineapple passionfruit lemonade, frozen strawberry acai lemonade, and frozen mango dragonfruit lemonade.

Starbucks described the new flavors as fruity and flavorful, featuring a vibrant beverage blended with real fruit pieces and lemonade and a swirl of strawberry puree for a refreshingly frozen, escape in a cup.

The new flavors joined the permanent menu on Tuesday, June 27th.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).
22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries
Deadly crash investigation on Route 138 in Griswold
Deadly crash on Route 138 in Griswold is under investigation
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Oh what a night! We had lots of lighting and thunder. Things calm down today.
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer

Latest News

Lisa Krulicki
Woman faces charges for deadly school bus crash in Torrington
Critics say a lack of funding predominately affects working-class students.
College faculty concerned about budget impact for part-time workers
Hateful flyers distributed throughout Enfield
Enfield community comes together following hateful acts
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Oh what a night! We had lots of lighting and thunder. Things calm down today.