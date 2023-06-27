Part-time positions at community college are likely facing a cut

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The State Budget passed by Governor Lamont and lawmakers that included more money for higher education, but some say it falls short of what’s needed.

Those who work at community colleges said important part-time positions may be cut.

The union that represents them is negotiating with the college.

At least 10 positions at Manchester community college, have the potential to be cut.

Some of the positions are in the library which would reduce the library operation hours.

These are also people who help staff the wellness center and the fitness center.

Manchester Community college also has a food pantry, and it’s run by part time people.

Student worker Jessica Vadi said, “its’ important to be able to have a food pantry – for people to have a hot meal, for people to go to if their children need diapers, if they need toothpaste toilet paper and supplies.”

Those who are speaking out said community colleges help poor and working students get a degree many who are people of color.

These students are often struggling to pay for college.

The new state budget includes more money for higher education, but some say it falls shot of what's needed.

