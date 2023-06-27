Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Report: Free contraception may help curb unplanned pregnancies

FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered...
FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge, a study said.(outcast104 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Providing free birth control to uninsured women may help reduce unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

According to a report published by the National Bureau of Economics, women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge.

Researchers also said many of these women were practicing more effective methods of preventing pregnancies.

The end result is that the chances of unplanned pregnancies could drop by around 30%.

The findings were based on roughly 1,600 uninsured women who were making visits to a Title X-funded health facility.

There has been a surge in contraception demand in the U.S. following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).
22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries
Deadly crash investigation on Route 138 in Griswold
Deadly crash on Route 138 in Griswold is under investigation
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Oh what a night! We had lots of lighting and thunder. Things calm down today.
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the...
UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees
Starbucks reveals new Lemonade Refreshers.
New way to cool off: Starbucks reveals new flavors of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Lisa Krulicki
Woman faces charges for deadly school bus crash in Torrington
An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices...
Thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the US despite the FDA crackdown on fruity flavors