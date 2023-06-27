Stormy weather forces travel delays at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Thunderstorms and a brief ground-stop order impacted travelers nationwide early on Tuesday morning.

9,600 flights were delayed and another 1,400 flights were canceled since Sunday, as thunderstorms continued to impact some of the nation’s busiest airports.

The FAA halted departures in Washington D.C. for a brief period of time as they administered repairs to a control tower.

All of these delays created a chain reaction, and it’s left some travelers all packed up, with nowhere to go.

Neil, a traveling visitor to Connecticut, shared some of his difficulties with Channel 3 this morning, stating, “We came here to CT to visit family, and now all the airlines are delaying their flights, canceling flights. It’s pretty hard on us because we have some scheduled appointments and things to do back home. We all schedule ourselves accordingly, but then the flight gets canceled, and we have to wait for like two extra days it kind of messes up everything”.

Earlier this morning, Bradley Airport had about ten canceled or delayed flights.

The Connecticut Airport Authority says residual delays may continue Tuesday as airlines catch up to their regular schedules.

Officials say passengers should confirm their flight status with their airline directly.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.