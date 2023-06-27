Three teens attack a person walking on Yale University’s campus

NEWW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - School police are investigating after someone was assaulted last night on Yale University’s campus.

The victim was walking on campus when three teenage boys came up to them.

The teens tried to take their money and then attacked.

This attack is now the third violent act either on campus or involving a yale student in the last few weeks.

Yale police continue looking for whoever attacked a student or staff member last night.

Jennifer Ren from California and her friend Tolu Adeosun from Illinois were shocked by the attack and attempted robbery as they spend two weeks at Yale as part of the Young Global Scholars program.

Adeosun said, “it makes me feel pretty scared and makes me question attending Yale in general because I don’t want incidents to happen or my friends to be a victim of something like that.”

The university is calling the victim a member of the Yale community.

Campus police say the three boys who attacked the victim are between 15 to 18-years old.

One of the teens took off on his bike after the assault.

The victim went to the hospital with head and hand injuries.

Rob Bussmann from New Haven said, “it’s crazy we gotta be careful. Make sure we stay safe”

It’s now the third police investigation involving someone at Yale recently.

Last week, a student woke up and found a man had broken into their apartment in the middle of the night.

Last month, a student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

All three incidents within a few blocks of each other.

Ren said, “when people come to a school they don’t expect to happen ever just in general.”

“I don’t think the police are doing enough,” said Bussmann.

Channel 3 did reach out to the Yale Police Chief for comment on these incidents, but he was unavailable.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.