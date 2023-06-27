Summer Escapes
Three Yamaha golf carts stolen from Chippanee Golf Club

Police said, video surveillance showed 4 suspects removing 5 golf carts from the facility.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a burglar alarm at Chippanee Golf Club on Marsh Road.

After inspection of the golf cart storage building, it was determined that the facility was broken into and three carts were stolen.

The value of the golf carts were $12,0000 a piece; the attached photo depicts the three stolen golf carts.

Video surveillance showed four suspects removing five golf carts from the storage building but two carts were recovered on the grounds.

Police have also included the the serial numbers for the carts: Cart #13 with serial #JOB-30045, Cart #18 with serial #JOB-300472, and Cart #37 with serial #JOB-30069.

If any information is developed of these suspects or the stolen golf carts contact police at 860-314-4572.

