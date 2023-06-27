Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus

Woman attacked on CT Transit Bus
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an assault suspect.

On May 18th of this year, police say a female victim was violently attacked while riding on a CT Transit bus.

This unprovoked assault occurred while the driver was temporarily outside the bus, leaving the victim and offender alone.

The incident occurred at the North Main Street bus stop in Bristol, nearby the front of a McDonald’s chain restaurant.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a jacket that says “Frank Pepe,” and a “Joker” hat from Batman movies.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Chris Cote at 860-314-4565.

* Warning the video may be difficult to watch.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Deadly crash investigation on Route 138 in Griswold
Deadly crash on Route 138 in Griswold is under investigation
Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).
22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Generally unsettled through the week!
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Law enforcement and community advocacy groups are holding conversations at the State Capitol.
Building a better tomorrow with Project Longevity
Sen. Blumenthal worked to send a bipartisan letter to the company who acknowledge private data...
Lawmakers raise concern over TikTok data stored in China
Travelers at Bradley Airport impacted by FAA computer outage
Stormy weather forces travel delays at Bradley Airport
A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Woman attacked on CT Transit Bus