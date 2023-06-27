Summer Escapes
Yale Police: member of campus community assaulted, robbed

A member of the Yale community was confronted by a group of three teenage males.
Yale University
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Yale police released information about an attempted robbery that took place Monday night.

At about 10:30 p.m. near Grove Street and Temple Street in New Haven, a member of the Yale community was confronted by a group of three teenage males.

The suspects, between the ages of 15 and 18, demanded that the victim give them money and then struck him on the head.

The suspects then proceeded to flee on Temple Street in the area of the Green.

A male victim sustained injuries to his head and hand, and as a result, he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspects were described as a mix between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through our LiveSafe app.

As individuals traverse campus, police are reminding everyone to maintain situational awareness, and please take note of the Blue Phone locations which can be used to contact the Yale Police.

The Yale Police provide services and information for crime victims which can be accessed by calling 203-432-4400.

