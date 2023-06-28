Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

10-year-old shot at youth community center in critical condition, official says

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency...
In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.(Gray News, file image)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, communications manager Scott Erland told WVLT Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy was apparently accidentally shot around 9:45 a.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Erland and dispatch officials said, but a 14-year-old was taken into custody for further investigation.

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.

Officials added that they plan to review safety protocols for the future.

“The safety of the children and staff is the utmost priority of the YWCA. YWCA will determine immediate next steps for review of safety protocols, as well as resources for children and staff following this traumatic event,” they said.

YWCA spokespersons also said that there were 43 children signed in at the center when the shooting happened.

No other injuries were reported and there’s no active threat, Erland said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday June 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
Arrest made in brutal murder of East Hartford woman

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky reducing visibility Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Detroit. The Detroit area...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US
He was sentenced to two life terms in the deaths and an additional 123 to 380 years on 19...
Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms
Photo of a police cruiser following a crash on Route 32
Crash involving police officer under investigation
'Miracle' twins born at 22 weeks finally head home from hospital