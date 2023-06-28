Summer Escapes
Concerns arise over sex education books available at Old Lyme Library

By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Some residents in Old Lyme are upset by a choice made by the Old Lyme Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library staff.

Two books, “You Know Sex” and “Let’s Talk About It”, discuss sex education for teens.

The director of the library, Katie Huffman, says over the course of two months they have received two letters signed by over 100 members of the community.

She says the letter showed concern about the books and asked the Board of Trustees to review the books offered at the library.

In the library’s response, Huffman says they gave a copy of the library’s policy to those concerned, along with information she finds to be helpful for parents.

“People who visit the library are allowed free access to everything in our collections to empower them. If they were concerned about that, to accompany their teens to the library and also consider using books as teachable tools to have conversations with their youth about their personal values,” Huffman said.

July 11 is the next scheduled Board of Trustees meeting.

At that meeting, the board will discuss whether or not to keep the books available to the public.

