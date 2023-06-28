Crash involving police officer under investigation
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterford police cruiser flipped over in a crash Wednesday morning.
It happened on Route 32 at the intersection with Richards Grove Road around 9:06 a.m., according to police.
A Channel 3 viewer took a photo of the crash.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
The officer was released from the hospital and is clear to return for duty, police said.
According to police no arrests have been made.
Witnesses are asked to contact the police department at (860) 442-9451.
