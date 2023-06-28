Crash involving wrong-way driver partially closes I-95 in New Haven

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash is causing delays on Wednesday morning in New Haven.

A collision was reported on I-95 southbound at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge around 2:25 a.m.

State police say a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when a collision occurred.

CT DOT also reported a vehicle fire at the scene of the incident.

Serious injuries have been reported from the scene, and the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad responded to assist in the investigation.

Delays are possible as the Wednesday morning commute begins in New Haven.

