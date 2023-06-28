Crash involving wrong-way driver partially closes I-95 in New Haven
Serious injuries were reported after a crash on I-95 southbound around 2:25 a.m.
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash is causing delays on Wednesday morning in New Haven.
A collision was reported on I-95 southbound at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge around 2:25 a.m.
State police say a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when a collision occurred.
CT DOT also reported a vehicle fire at the scene of the incident.
Serious injuries have been reported from the scene, and the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad responded to assist in the investigation.
Delays are possible as the Wednesday morning commute begins in New Haven.
This is a Developing Story. Stay with Channel 3 for Updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.