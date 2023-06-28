Driver in custody after striking police cruiser on Route 184

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver was taken into custody after engaging police in a pursuit and striking a police cruiser on Route 184 on Wednesday.

State police received multiple calls around 12:39 p.m. reporting a driver traveling erratically on Route 2 near Route 184 in North Stonington.

Callers reported that the driver was swerving and driving slowly.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and engaged police in pursuit.

The driver continued to drive erratically and struck one or more occupied state police cruisers, police said.

The driver stopped on Cow Hill Road in Groton.

State police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

The driver was taken into custody and is being transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

