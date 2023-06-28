Summer Escapes
EXCLUSIVE: Home in Canton destroyed beyond recognition

A homeowner’s dreams of renovating a home are shattered after seeing the destruction that was left at their property.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tom bought a secluded house on Route 44 in Canton a few years ago with the intention of flipping the home and selling it.

The house is unoccupied so when he went to check on his property, he discovered the house was destroyed.

Walls were torn down, a piano was thrown into the ceiling, and a machete could be seen sticking out of a wall.

The house had a ‘No Trespassing’ sign on the door, but it was simply ignored.

“The people that did this, they really need to have some type of realization that this is not okay,” said Tom.

The family put up a $500 reward to catch whoever did this.

Canton police say they are investigating this incident.

