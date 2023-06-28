Former CT Governor Lowell Weicker dies at 92

It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce that husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Lowell Palmer Weicker Jr., died today after a short illness.

He served his country in the United States Army and his state and nation as First Selectman of Greenwich, State Legislator, Congressman from Connecticut’s Fourth District, United States Senator and Governor of Connecticut.

In nearly 4 decades of public service, he used his position to protect the Constitution of the United States and to improve the lives of people who had no power advocating for education, health care and research, civil rights and equal opportunity. As a legislator he and Senator Ted Kennedy joined forces to end apartheid in South Africa. During his years in the Senate, he championed the rights of children and people with disabilities authoring the Americans With Disabili1es Act; secured the first federal funding for research on HIV/AIDS; promoted funding for biomedical research, and sought expanded research on the world’s oceans. As Governor he created long term fiscal stability for a state in financial crisis, established school-based health clinics and instituted a ban on assault style weapons. Following his years in public service he founded the Trust for Public Health which advocated for effective public health for all.

At home, he was the center of our universe never failing in his love and enthusiasm for family. “Pop”, as he is affectionately known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, was greatly loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Weicker, sons: Scot, Gray, Brian, Tre, and Sonny Weicker and stepsons Mason and Andrew Ingram, 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.