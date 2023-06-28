Former CT Governor Lowell Weicker dies at 92

Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Former Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker Jr. has died at age 92.
Weicker died Wednesday after a short illness, according to a family statement.
“He served his country in the United States Army and his state and nation as First Selectman of Greenwich, State Legislator, Congressman from Connecticut’s Fourth District, United States Senator and Governor of Connecticut,” the family said.
Weicker served in public service for nearly four decades, according to the family.
