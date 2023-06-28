Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Former CT Governor Lowell Weicker dies at 92

Lowell Weicker, Jr.
Lowell Weicker, Jr.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Former Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker Jr. has died at age 92.

Weicker died Wednesday after a short illness, according to a family statement.

“He served his country in the United States Army and his state and nation as First Selectman of Greenwich, State Legislator, Congressman from Connecticut’s Fourth District, United States Senator and Governor of Connecticut,” the family said.

Weicker served in public service for nearly four decades, according to the family.

You can read the full family statement below:

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday June 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
Arrest made in brutal murder of East Hartford woman

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday June 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear
Ebikes
New program offers eligible New Haven residents $1,500 eBike rebate
Workers are expected to gather outside the location as they seek to negotiate a fair union...
West Hartford Starbucks union workers join nationwide strike over alleged Pride decoration ban