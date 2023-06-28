Summer Escapes
Hartford Police Union urges city action amid safety concerns, officer retention issues

The union sent a letter urging city action on the ongoing issue of officer retention.
Hartford Police Department Logo
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Union shared a statement on Wednesday morning urging city action on the ongoing issue of police officer retention.

In the release, Hartford Police Department Union President James Rutkauski claims that over one police officer has left the force every week this month.

“Despite the Union’s willingness to breach past practices and engage in discussions about contractual matters, the Mayor and Chief have remained idle and shown no intention to tackle the retention problem,” the release claimed.

The union also claimed that staffing issues will continue to impact Hartford Police Department for some time, stating that, “Over the next few years, a significant number of officers are scheduled to retire, with a projection of over 140 officers leaving the force”.

Channel 3 reached out to representatives from the Hartford Police Department for comment in response to the Union’s letter.

Police departments across the country have suffered when it comes to hiring, as they find younger workers who value work-life balance more than older counterparts willing to work overtime, holidays, nights, and weekends.

The rigorous nature of the application and training process and the public perception of police make it difficult to tackle the retention problem, “Given the high-stress nature of their work in one of America’s deadliest cities, Hartford police officers are understandably enticed by the better benefits and reduced risks offered elsewhere. It is difficult to convince them to stay when their current benefits package is underwhelming and fails to match the incentives provided by neighboring departments”.

In 2022, there were 39 homicides, and over 100 Hartford citizens fell victim to gunfire, according to the Hartford Police Department Union.

In April 2023, A Federal Judge ended 30 years of Federal oversight of the Hartford Police Department.

Critics say the move was made despite continued concerns that the department has not hired enough minority officers to reflect the city’s large Black and Hispanic populations.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

