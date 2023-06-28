Man accused of killing his wife appears in court

(WFSB) - A white van, blood and DNA are all at the center of an East Hartford murder case.

Eyewitness News learned more about how Wilkid Valcinord allegedly killed his wife Andra this month.

It was an emotional day in court with Andra’s family and friends there.

The big question is why? Why would a husband kill their wife?

Andra’s family isn’t sure. Her mother said things between the two were great.

“He didn’t have to do that to her,” said Linele Hill, Andra’s sister.

When this family realized their beloved Andra was killed, they never thought her husband would be the primary suspect.

“I thought everything was nice. I thought everything was great,” said Henrietta Anderson, Andra’s mother.

But it wasn’t.

Wilkid Valcinord was in court Wednesday in a blue button-down shirt.

His next outfit will be a prison jumpsuit.

Wilkid Valcinord is accused of stabbing Andra to death the night before Father’s Day in her East Hartford home.

“She was all we had,” said Adrina Henry, Andra’s daughter. “She really didn’t deserve that, she didn’t.”

At Wilkid Valcinord’s court appearance, more than a dozen of Andra’s friends and family wore shirts and held signs with Andra on them.

Wilkid valcinord is denying the accusations, but the evidence appears overwhelming.

Authorities said police have surveillance footage of Wilkid’s van at the murder house the night before Andra’s body was found.

Police found Andra’s blood in the van and dried blood on Wilkid’s hand.

Detectives even traced Wilkid’s phone to the house that night.

Police said when they interviewed Wilkid, “he became visibly nervous and shaking.”

Andra had three children and five grandchildren.

The big moment in court was when the judge increased bond from $2.5 million to $3.5 million. The state found out Wilkid was arrested for rape in 2006 in Massachusetts.

His public defender said he won’t be able to pay the bond.

