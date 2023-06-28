Summer Escapes
Man destroys town vehicle in West Hartford parking garage

West Hartford police are looking for a man who damaged a municipal vehicle and attempted to break a parking office door.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford police are looking for a man who damaged a municipal vehicle and attempted to break a parking office door.

Police received a call around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday reporting property damage at the Isham Garage on 17 Isham Road.

According to surveillance video, the suspect was first seen in the parking garage at 2:40 a.m.

The video shows the suspect attempting to break the parking office door. The suspect was then seen walking over to the town vehicle, climbing on the hood, picking up a street sign and using it to hit the windshield multiple times.

The suspect left the garage at 6:14 a.m. and walked onto Dinah Road where he was picked up by a black sedan.

Police say this is an isolated incident but ask anyone with information to contact the West Hartford police department.

