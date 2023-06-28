New program offers eligible New Haven residents $1,500 eBike rebate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven residents received some exciting news on Wednesday regarding the launch of a new eBike incentive program.

Mayor Justin Elicker joined DEEP and cycling enthusiasts outside Giaimo Federal Building earlier this morning to discuss the details.

According to the New Haven mayor’s office, “Residents will be eligible for up to $1,500 in vouchers when purchasing newly qualified e-bikes, offering a more affordable, healthier, greener, micro-mobility transportation option”.

The new e-bike program was established in 2022 by the Connecticut Clean Air Act, and it will provide a point-of-sale incentive for the purchase of a new qualifying e-bike from a participating e-bike retailer in Connecticut.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, State Senator Christine Cohen, and State Representative Roland Lemar were also present at Wednesday’s press conference near the corner of Orange and Court Streets.

Representatives from the New Haven Coalition for Active Transportation and New Haven Bike Month also gathered in support at the press conference in New Haven.

Retailers interested in serving as participating must complete a Retailer Enrollment Form and submit this form back by uploading it to the secure document upload link located here.

Additional details about the program will be provided at the launch event and can also be found at: www.DriveCHEAPR.org/ebikes.

