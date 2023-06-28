Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New program offers eligible New Haven residents $1,500 eBike rebate

Legislators say it will provide an incentive for affordable, healthier, greener transportation options.
Ebikes
Ebikes(KKCO/KJCT)
By Jay Kenney and Matt McFarland
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven residents received some exciting news on Wednesday regarding the launch of a new eBike incentive program.

Mayor Justin Elicker joined DEEP and cycling enthusiasts outside Giaimo Federal Building earlier this morning to discuss the details.

According to the New Haven mayor’s office, “Residents will be eligible for up to $1,500 in vouchers when purchasing newly qualified e-bikes, offering a more affordable, healthier, greener, micro-mobility transportation option”.

The new e-bike program was established in 2022 by  the Connecticut Clean Air Act, and it will provide a point-of-sale incentive for the purchase of a new qualifying e-bike from a participating e-bike retailer in Connecticut.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, State Senator Christine Cohen, and State Representative Roland Lemar were also present at Wednesday’s press conference near the corner of Orange and Court Streets.

Representatives from the New Haven Coalition for Active Transportation and New Haven Bike Month also gathered in support at the press conference in New Haven.

Retailers interested in serving as participating must complete a Retailer Enrollment Form and submit this form back by uploading it to the secure document upload link located here.

Additional details about the program will be provided at the launch event and can also be found at: www.DriveCHEAPR.org/ebikes.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday June 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
Arrest made in brutal murder of East Hartford woman

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday June 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
Lowell Weicker, Jr.
Former CT Governor Lowell Weicker dies at 92
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear
Workers are expected to gather outside the location as they seek to negotiate a fair union...
West Hartford Starbucks union workers join nationwide strike over alleged Pride decoration ban