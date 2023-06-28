Old Saybrook’s volunteer fire department could lose members due to housing issues

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - The people who we rely on during emergencies need some help of their own.

Volunteer firefighters in Old Saybrook aren’t immune to the side effects that come with rising rent prices. Former Chief J.T. Dunn says it’s getting to the point where the department is losing members.

“We know for a fact that volunteers have had to move out of town,” Dunn said. “If we don’t recognize that these issues need to be solved to keep those numbers robust then we’re going to have a problem.”

Right now, Old Saybrook has about 80 members. Dunn fears if rent prices continue to rise, that number may drop.

“Either rent has gone up, their family situation has changed, and then there’s nowhere for them to go and they have to move out of town,” Dunn said.

William Raveis Realtor Sarah Whitmore says Old Saybrook is in a unique position.

“Everybody wants to be on the shoreline, they want to be close to the city but not too close,” Whitmore said. “People start by looking for rentals and then they realize the price they’re paying for rent is just outrageous compared to what they could possibly own.”

To help, Dunn is turning to property owners with extra space. The department is asking landlords to lease to volunteer firefighters.

Why is it so important that these volunteers stay in Old Saybrook? The department has what’s called a residency requirement.

That means anyone who volunteers must live in town. Dunn says that may change in the future and that if rents continue to rise, the town may continue to lose firefighters after spending thousands of dollars to get them trained up.

“It’s great for that other town they’ll get this trained firefighter who can move in and serve that other town but it’s horrible for Old Saybrook,” Dunn said.

Whitmore says a typical one bedroom, one bathroom apartment would rent for about $1,500 in Old Saybrook before the Covid-19 pandemic began. Nowadays, she says it’s closer to $2,500.

So when it comes to the firefighters, what’s the solution?

“Perhaps adding a bunkroom to the firehouse or buying property in the town to build some type of residential area for volunteer firefighters, that’s the type of things we’d have to look at down the road,” Dunn said.

Contact the Old Saybrook Volunteer Fire Department at (860) 395-3149 if you have space to rent.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.