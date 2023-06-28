New Haven police investigate suspicious death of 10-month-old baby

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating the sudden and suspicious death of baby in New Haven.

The child was just 10 months old.

It happened on Farren Avenue in the city’s Fair Haven neighborhood.

Several patrol officers and detectives from the New Haven Police Department, talked with neighbors and went in and out of a multi-family home.

Family members consoled one another as they tried to process the heartbreaking news.

One of New Haven’s assistant chiefs told Eyewitness News they are investigating a suspicious death of an infant child.

They added “we can’t confirm or deny it is an overdose death.”

When asked if they’ve made any arrests or have anyone in custody, police said: “not at this time.”

Police likely won’t have more information on the exact cause of death until an autopsy is complete.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.