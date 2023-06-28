Police commission expected to vote on fate of 2 officers involved in Randy Cox case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - City leaders are considering whether to fire two more New Haven police officers for their role in the 2022 arrest of Randy Cox.

The recommendation of termination for both officers comes from New Haven Police Department Chief Karl Jacobson.

Tonight’s vote will mark another step in the largest settlement of police misconduct in US history.

The fate of Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz will be decided by the board at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, two other officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera were both fired for their participation in the June 2022 arrest of Randy Cox.

The 36-year-old man was paralyzed while riding in a police van and did not receive immediate medical treatment.

Cox recently settled the civil lawsuit with the city for $45 million dollars.

One of the officers involved in Cox’s case retire shortly after the incident, Segui and Diaz are the last two to face termination.

This vote will be held at 6 p.m. this evening.

