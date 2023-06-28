Summer Escapes
Police commissioners meeting to vote on termination of two New Haven officers

City leaders are considering whether to fire two more New Haven police officers after a man was paralyzed shortly after his arrest.
By Hector Molina
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - City leaders are considering whether to fire two more New Haven police officers for their role in the 2022 arrest of Randy Cox.

The fate of Sgt. Betsy Seguí and Ofc. Oscar Diaz will be decided by the Board of Police Commissioners tonight.

If the board decides to let them go, this will mark a total of 4 police officers terminated for their role in the arrest after two others were let go earlier this month.

Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera were fired on June 7 for their role in the arrest.

The recommendation of termination comes from New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson after 36-year-old Cox was paralyzed while riding in a police van and did not receive immediate medical treatment back in 2022.

Cox reached a settlement with the city for $45,000,000, marking the largest police settlement in US history.

Mayor Justin Elicker says the department has improved since this incident.

“We’ve implemented policies to improve the way we transport people in police custody and improved ways police interact with each other and interact with people in custody. In a lot of ways we are better even though this was a very challenging year,” Mayor Elicker said.

A total of 5 officers were involved in the arrest. One officer did not have to face possible termination since they retired after the incident.

Tonight’s vote marks the final disciplinary phase in this case. Mayor Elicker says that the board’s vote will be final.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

