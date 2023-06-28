Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma

An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.(Plain City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is mourning the death of one of its police dogs.

According to the Plain City Police Department, a K-9 named Andor has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma earlier this month.

Authorities said Andor was diagnosed after his handler first noticed a change in the animal’s behavior during routine training and took him to an animal hospital.

Andor was given an estimate of no more than three months to live, and the veterinarian said it would be best for him to remain active and on duty in whatever capacity he could handle.

Sadly, the 7-year-old German shepherd died about a couple of weeks after his diagnosis.

Andor had been with the Plain City police since March 2018. The department said he helped with multiple searches, drug alerts, arrests and community events.

Police said the team will be holding a funeral service for Andor on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Thursday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
Arrest made in brutal murder of East Hartford woman

Latest News

Buster has been adopted after nearly eight months at the shelter.
Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days
Man accused of killing wife appears in court
Man accused of killing his wife appears in court
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
City leaders are considering whether to fire two more New Haven police officers after a man was...
Police commissioners meeting to vote on termination of two New Haven officers