Something’s Growing: Larson’s Garden Center

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Something’s Growing crew visited Larson’s Garden Center in Burlington to find out what we should be doing in our garden right now.

Late June is the perfect time to be enjoying what you have in your garden and it’s still a great time to plant.

There are a few key things we should be doing this time of year for our annuals and herbs.

Kaitlyn Larson Parker, owner of Larson’s Garden Center, has some great advice.

Besides watering, “making sure you do keep things fertilized, there are two different types of fertilizer, there is a base one, like a well-balanced meal, and then also like a candy bar one, your typical Miracle Grow, Jacks or any of that sort of stuff,” said Larson Parker.

Fertilize every week and a half or two weeks to keep those annuals going strong.

“Pruning, especially on your veggies, and your herbs, there’s certain things that you want to prune and not. On your herbs, you don’t really want to have them go to seed unless you are growing something for like dill tops, things like that, that you are actually going to be using the seeds,” Larson Parker said.

Cutting the flowers off keeps the plant producing more leaves.

“When you have your tomatoes, making sure you get the suckers on the tomatoes removed. You have your main stem, side stem, and that little guy that sticks out, you want to remove those little guys, otherwise it’s going to take too much energy away,” said Larson Parker.

Of course, this time of year, we are really battling to keep up with pests.

“This year we have seen an influx of aphids, and influx of just pests in general, we are also on the pollinator trend too, so there is this kind of balance, we want the pollinators, but we don’t want the bugs that are going to be eating or really hurting our plants,” Larson Parker said.

Find the fine balance of what you need to do and want to do.

Plants you want a good harvest on, “then I would do some sort of insecticidal soap, Neem is also an option, there are other systemic options as well,” said Larson Parker.

The weather is likely to blame for the influx of bugs.

“I’m guessing weather wise, we had such a mild winter and then we had such a delay in the cold period, we didn’t really transition to this hot, it’s been weird in between, I’m figuring, I am not a meteorologist, I’m seeing a change in this year in weather, and I’m assuming this is the cause of the super influx in aphids and other bugs,” Larson Parker said.

The Thursday forecast for Burlington, is for a much lower chance for pop up showers and storms, slightly less humid, lower 60s in the morning, middle 70s at 1 p.m., and highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

A couple other tips are to not worry about dead heading your petunias, unless they are the sticky kind, and do not worry about cutting the seed pods off your irises.

