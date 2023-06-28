Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

There’s a new dog taking over UConn’s campus

Jonathan the XV has arrived.
Jonathan the XV has arrived.(UConn Contributed)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Jonathan XIV is officially reporting for duty after he was carefully selected by a student committee charged with the task in 2014.

He had the opportunity to live with his big brother, Jonathan XIII, and received his basic training from an experienced paw.

New Jonathan meets current Jonathan.
New Jonathan meets current Jonathan.(UConn Contributed)

UConn thanks Jonathan XIII for all the memories as he goes into retirement after serving as the University’s mascot since his debut in March 2008.

Jonathan XIV was one of seven puppies in a litter of five males and two females born on Oct. 5, 2013 from parents Rusty and Aurora.

The puppy’s outgoing personality made him the perfect choice for the role to continue the Husky pride among students.

Also, his markings closely resemble UConn’s new husky logo which made the vote that much easier.

There is no doubt that with plenty of treats and a positive spirit that he will do well as UConn’s fourteenth Husky mascot.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Wednesday June 28.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
Arrest made in brutal murder of East Hartford woman

Latest News

Hartford Police Department Logo
Hartford Police Union urges city action amid safety concerns, officer retention issues
Baristas at the location at Corbins Corner in West Hartford take part in the strike going on at...
West Hartford Starbucks union workers join nationwide strike over alleged pride decoration ban
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Wednesday June 28.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
This case is in regards to the officers involved in the 2020 arrest that left Randy Cox...
Police commission expected to vote on fate of 2 officers involved in Randy Cox case