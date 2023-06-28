There’s a new dog taking over UConn’s campus

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Jonathan XIV is officially reporting for duty after he was carefully selected by a student committee charged with the task in 2014.

He had the opportunity to live with his big brother, Jonathan XIII, and received his basic training from an experienced paw.

New Jonathan meets current Jonathan. (UConn Contributed)

UConn thanks Jonathan XIII for all the memories as he goes into retirement after serving as the University’s mascot since his debut in March 2008.

Jonathan XIV was one of seven puppies in a litter of five males and two females born on Oct. 5, 2013 from parents Rusty and Aurora.

The puppy’s outgoing personality made him the perfect choice for the role to continue the Husky pride among students.

Also, his markings closely resemble UConn’s new husky logo which made the vote that much easier.

There is no doubt that with plenty of treats and a positive spirit that he will do well as UConn’s fourteenth Husky mascot.

