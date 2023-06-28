Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

West Hartford Starbucks union workers join nationwide strike over alleged pride decoration ban

Workers are expected to gather outside the location as they seek to negotiate a fair union contract.
Starbucks locations in 38 states are on strike after they say they claim they were not allowed to hang pride month decor.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A popular coffee chain is going on strike across 38 states beginning on Wednesday morning.

The Starbucks at Corbin’s Corner in West Hartford is striking due to what workers are calling an unfair labor practice and respect for LGTBQIA+ partners.

Workers are expected to gather outside the location as they seek to negotiate a fair union contract.

But the employees of the store say their big concern right now is in regard to their LGBTQIA+ partners.

Workers say the coffee giant put a stop to all pride celebrations within the walls of the store.

Starbucks Workers United is the union representing hundreds of stores across 38 states.

12-year shift supervisor Travis Genney says the company’s reputation was built on progressive policies and the public perception as a welcoming space for all.

But in his opinion, that’s not true, and workers like Genney claim that Starbucks did not allow several stores to put up pride decorations.

The President of Starbucks North America said in a recent statement that they intend to issue clearer guidelines for decorations that will continue to represent inclusivity and the Starbucks brand.

When it comes to a fair contract, the Union said they’re demanding the company respect their rights and negotiate a fair contract.

The strike will begin at 7 a.m. and continues until 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Channel 3 reached out to Starbucks Media Relations to receive a statement in regards to the West Hartford strike.

When we hear from them, an update will be issued here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: The humid, unsettled pattern continues...
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

This case is in regards to the officers involved in the 2020 arrest that left Randy Cox...
Police commission expected to vote on fate of 2 officers involved in Randy Cox case
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Meta parent tools, Bud Light, Stock Market
This case is in regards to the officers involved in the 2020 arrest that left Randy Cox...
Board of police to vote on two officers' jobs
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
Crash involving wrong-way driver partially closes I-95 in New Haven