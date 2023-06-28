West Hartford Starbucks union workers join nationwide strike over alleged pride decoration ban

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A popular coffee chain is going on strike across 38 states beginning on Wednesday morning.

The Starbucks at Corbin’s Corner in West Hartford is striking due to what workers are calling an unfair labor practice and respect for LGTBQIA+ partners.

Workers are expected to gather outside the location as they seek to negotiate a fair union contract.

But the employees of the store say their big concern right now is in regard to their LGBTQIA+ partners.

Workers say the coffee giant put a stop to all pride celebrations within the walls of the store.

Starbucks Workers United is the union representing hundreds of stores across 38 states.

12-year shift supervisor Travis Genney says the company’s reputation was built on progressive policies and the public perception as a welcoming space for all.

But in his opinion, that’s not true, and workers like Genney claim that Starbucks did not allow several stores to put up pride decorations.

The President of Starbucks North America said in a recent statement that they intend to issue clearer guidelines for decorations that will continue to represent inclusivity and the Starbucks brand.

When it comes to a fair contract, the Union said they’re demanding the company respect their rights and negotiate a fair contract.

The strike will begin at 7 a.m. and continues until 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Channel 3 reached out to Starbucks Media Relations to receive a statement in regards to the West Hartford strike.

When we hear from them, an update will be issued here.

