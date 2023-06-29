18-story mural in downtown Hartford is the tallest in New England

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The tallest mural in all of New England is now finished. It was painted right in downtown Hartford.

The completion of the mural was officially celebrated Thursday.

You see the mural as you drive through Hartford on I-84 and I-91.

The artwork is sprawled over 18 stories on Morgan Street.

Those behind the mural said it shows that art is at the center of the city.

“Public art is transforming this city,” said Matt Conway, Executive Director of the RiseUp Group.

The mural showcases a young boy holding a jar of fireflies escaping in the sky.

It symbolizes hope and joy.

“It came out good,” said Samuel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is the 10-year-old boy whose face was painted on the mural.

“The mural is cool,” Gonzalez said.

“I am mind blown. I am absolutely mind blown,” said Eloisa Lira, Gonzalez’s mother. “That’s him. That’s him up there. Always bringing a smile to our whole family and it’s just wonderful to be able to share that with everyone else.”

“You’re the Mona Lisa of Hartford Sam and you make us smile. Mona Lisa we couldn’t quite tell she was smiling. I look at you up there, and you make us smile every day,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Those behind the mural hope it shows that Hartford is New England’s creative destination.

“We see the promise of Hartford, the American dream. The promise of our state, all in one beautiful piece of art,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

The Greater Hartford Arts Council contributed to funding for the mural, and they are working on more art in the city this summer.

