Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

18-story mural in downtown Hartford is the tallest in New England

New England's tallest mural unveiled in downtown Hartford
By Ayah Galal
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The tallest mural in all of New England is now finished. It was painted right in downtown Hartford.

The completion of the mural was officially celebrated Thursday.

You see the mural as you drive through Hartford on I-84 and I-91.

The artwork is sprawled over 18 stories on Morgan Street.

Those behind the mural said it shows that art is at the center of the city.

“Public art is transforming this city,” said Matt Conway, Executive Director of the RiseUp Group.

The mural showcases a young boy holding a jar of fireflies escaping in the sky.

It symbolizes hope and joy.

“It came out good,” said Samuel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is the 10-year-old boy whose face was painted on the mural.

“The mural is cool,” Gonzalez said.

“I am mind blown. I am absolutely mind blown,” said Eloisa Lira, Gonzalez’s mother. “That’s him. That’s him up there. Always bringing a smile to our whole family and it’s just wonderful to be able to share that with everyone else.”

“You’re the Mona Lisa of Hartford Sam and you make us smile. Mona Lisa we couldn’t quite tell she was smiling. I look at you up there, and you make us smile every day,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Those behind the mural hope it shows that Hartford is New England’s creative destination.

“We see the promise of Hartford, the American dream. The promise of our state, all in one beautiful piece of art,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

The Greater Hartford Arts Council contributed to funding for the mural, and they are working on more art in the city this summer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the Weather for Thursday June 29. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A brief break from humid & unsettled...
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
State Police: 1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on I-95
A man was placed under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a public official.
Man faces charges for attacking state representative at XL Center
Photo of a police cruiser following a crash on Route 32
VIDEO: Crash involving police officer in Waterford
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Reactions to state Rep. Maryam Khan attack
Reactions to state Rep. Maryam Khan attack
New England's tallest mural unveiled in downtown Hartford
New England's tallest mural unveiled in downtown Hartford
New Haven gearing up for fireworks show
New Haven gearing up for fireworks show
A police investigation is underway at the Pond.
Investigation launched after vehicle found in New Haven pond