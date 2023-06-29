Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort drugs

According to a police affidavit, Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several charges including neglect, drug possession and theft. (Source: WFIE)
By WFIE Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A babysitter in Indiana is accused of giving three children drugs, which left them hospitalized.

According to a police affidavit, 24-year-old Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several charges including neglect, drug possession and theft.

The affidavit reports that when the mother came to the house in Evansville to pick up her kids, she found Byrd sitting on the front porch while the children were inside, unconscious.

Police said one of the children, who is 15 years old, told officers that Byrd was showing them “how to snort the pills.”

The child said after that, the last thing they remember was vomiting and falling unconscious on Byrd’s bed.

Police said they found items in the home that matched the 15-year-old’s story.

The three children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
State Police: 1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on I-95
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Thursday June 29.
Technical Discussion: A brief break from humid & unsettled...
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
A man was placed under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a public official.
Man faces charges for attacking state representative at XL Center
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut

Latest News

Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95
A man was placed under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a public official.
Man faces charges for attacking state representative at XL Center
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Health Minute: What scientists say keeps mosquitoes away
A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Suspect in gender class stabbing at Canadian university to be charged with hate crime, official says