Crash closes road for police investigation in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An investigation into a motor vehicle crash is underway on Thursday morning in East Hartford.

A motor vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of School Street and Ellington Road around 5 a.m.

Injuries were reported from the scene of the collision.

The roadway was closed near the intersection of Ellington Road and School Street.

An accident reconstruction team was requested to respond to the scene of the crash.

A detour was set up at Ellington Road and Burnham Street.

No further details were immediately available surrounding the collision.

