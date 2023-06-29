Summer Escapes
East Hartford Public Library eliminates late fees

(Live 5)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Effective July 1, 2023, the East Hartford Public Library will go fine-free, joining with public libraries across the country in a movement to reduce barriers to library access.

Late fees have not been charged since March 2020 as a temporary pandemic response, so nothing will change about their current practice.

The library has put out what this official notice put in place will mean for borrowers:

  • Library items will still have due dates. Please bring your books and movies back on time so that other residents may enjoy them.
  • EHPL will continue to charge replacement fees for lost and damaged items.
  • A bill for the replacement cost of overdue items will be generated automatically once an item is four weeks overdue. However, as soon as you return the item, the bill will be canceled and no fines will remain on your card.
  • EHPL will remove old late fees from your account. Have EHPL fines blocking your card? Check in with us, and we’ll remove them.
  • The fine-free status only applies to East Hartford items. If you check out an item belonging to another library (example: item borrowed through a system hold) at EHPL, you’ll be charged fines based on the policy of the loaning library.

For any more information about this new police check it out here.

