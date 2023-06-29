Summer Escapes
Enfield church holds “Love is Louder” vigil after Sunday Pride sermon disruption

“Love is Louder” is the message one Enfield church is spreading after a Sunday Pride sermon was interrupted by a potential hate crime.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Enfield Congregational United Church of Christ is an open and affirming church.

“Opened and affirming, or ‘O’ and ‘A’, are for churches who welcome all people of all sexual orientations and gender expressions. And we are one of those churches,” said Pastor Greg Gray, Enfield Congregational United Church of Christ.

This past weekend the Pride Sunday service was interrupted.

“All of our churches on Sunday mornings, you have no idea who’s going to walk in the doors,” Pastor Gray said.

As Pastor Gray was giving his sermon, he says two men got up and started causing a disturbance and screaming bible verses in a hateful way.

The pair sat up front for about an hour and were actively not engaging in worship before causing the disruption.

The two threatened, screamed, and were eventually banned from the church. They were not arrested.

“They had no firearms, did not threaten physical violence, but mental, emotional, verbal violence can be just as scaring as physical violence,” Pastor Gray said.

The church held a vigil Wednesday night to spread love instead of hate.

“We’re doing this for healing. We’re doing this to tell the people who are sitting around you right now that there’s a whole bunch of people that have your back,” said Gray.

Those from Enfield and beyond showed their support.

“This service reminds me of how many people are isolated and in pain and suffering. And I can’t imagine what they must feel when things like what happened Sunday happened,” said Kristen Kling, Suffield.

