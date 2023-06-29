Summer Escapes
Legislators announce $25 million in grants for New Haven transit system improvements

The grant was awarded through a program that funds investments in transportation infrastructure.
Millions of dollars are coming to New Haven to help improve the bus system.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Thursday morning, Legislators are expected to announce a federal grant to help improve the transit system in New Haven.

A $25 million dollar grant was awarded through the Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant program which funds investments in transportation infrastructure with significant local and regional benefits.

This federal grant is expected to help build a new bus rapid transit system in the city of New Haven, which is very important to those who depend on traveling in the area without a car.

There are plans to create over 18 new bus stops and 4 mini-hubs along a dedicated bus-only guideway.

The idea is that by connecting existing routes to the proposed mini-hubs, long trips into the center of the city can be avoided, which makes using public transit more convenient and affordable.

Funding for this grant program was increased due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden in 2021.

The awards for the program were just announced Wednesday, so it is unclear when construction will begin.

Gov. Lamont and local legislators will be holding a press conference on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. to detail their plan for transit system improvements.

More information regarding the grant can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

