Mansfield Elementary School leading the charge on renewable energy

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A brand new elementary school in Mansfield is leading the charge on renewable energy in our state.

It’s a trend school leaders are hoping will catch on in other districts.

Both the inside and outside of the new Mansfield Elementary School look a little different than your traditional school building.

The school year just wrapped up for more than 500 Mansfield Elementary Students in pre-k through grade four.

Since April, those students have been learning in the state’s first new, public, net-zero school, a school that contributes to the electric grid just as much energy as it uses.

“I teach most of the day unless it is a very dreary day out with all of the lights off,” said Courtney Ramsdell, Mansfield Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher.

Ramsdell’s classroom lends itself to new types of lessons.

“We bring them a topic and we say to them, ‘What do you want to learn about this? What do you want to learn about trees? What do you want to learn about our building?’, said Ramsdell.

Each of the grades has a communal workspace to lend itself to group learning.

They, and all the classrooms, also have a lot of natural light to cut down on electricity use and contribute to that renewable energy.

Here, the idea of renewable and efficient energy isn’t limited to the classroom.

There are more than 700 solar panels on the roof.

Even basic staples like milk look a little different.

“You grab a cup, pull down a lever, and put the cup under it,” said Kwesiga Ampeire, Mansfield Elementary School 4th Grader.

To do this, the school consolidated students from three elementary schools into one.

“I can see my friends from other schools,” said Ampeire.

Everything from heating and cooling to the classroom equipment is designed to keep energy usage down.

It’s all tracked on an energy dashboard.

“They don’t know what net-zero truly means, but they’re growing up in a world knowing far more than we did at their age,” said Ramsdell.

Mansfield is leading the charge on this net-zero concept, and it’s catching the eyes of others.

“We’ve been in contact with five other districts very interested in the net-zero design,” said Peter Dart, Mansfield Schools Superintendent.

Mansfield students are back in class on August 31 for the first full school year in the first-of-its-kind building.

