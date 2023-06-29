Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New Haven gearing up for city fireworks show

New Haven gearing up for fireworks show
By Matt McFarland
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, New Haven is gearing up for a big party featuring plenty of fireworks.

The city’s show on July 4 will include nearly 700 shells, launched from the top of East Rock Park.

While you’re enjoying the Fourth, they’re asking you to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

That’s because other than sparklers, any type of firework that shoots into the air is illegal in Connecticut.

Not only are they worried about potentially injuries, or the loud blasts from the amateur shows triggering PTSD in veterans and seniors, but in the past few years, New Haven’s fire chief said they’ve had house fires caused by people shooting off fireworks.

The city will have extra fire crews on this holiday, including the police department’s hazardous device unit which will be working with the fire marshals responding to calls.

A call could result in a ticket and a fine of up to a $139.

“The bottle rockets that a lot of people love to send up in the air, they land on the roofs and they start fires. We’ve had several major fires in the city of New Haven in the last three years,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

“It’s not worth it, it’s not worth bothering your neighbors. We’re putting on a great display here, so you don’t have to do your own. Come watch the fireworks, watch the fireworks from some on where in the city and please be safe. That’s the bottom line, safe and respectful,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

The official viewing display for New Haven’s show is from Wilbur Cross High School.

They’re going to have food trucks and a DJ with the 25-minute show expected to start around 9 p.m.

Mayor Justin Elicker said you can enjoy the show from plenty of places, because if you can see the top of East Rock Park, you’ll be able to see the fireworks.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said an air quality alert was issued for the entire state through...
Technical Discussion: From poor air quality back to unsettled & humid!
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
State Police: 1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on I-95
A man was placed under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a public official.
Man faces charges for attacking state representative at XL Center
Photo of a police cruiser following a crash on Route 32
VIDEO: Crash involving police officer in Waterford
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Waterbury getting ready for Fourth of July weekend festivities
Waterbury getting ready for Fourth of July weekend festivities
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said an air quality alert was issued for the entire state through...
Technical Discussion: From poor air quality back to unsettled & humid!
New England's tallest mural unveiled in downtown Hartford
18-story mural in downtown Hartford is the tallest in New England
Man hospitalized after home explosion in Old Saybrook
Man hospitalized after home explosion in Old Saybrook