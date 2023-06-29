New Haven gearing up for city fireworks show

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, New Haven is gearing up for a big party featuring plenty of fireworks.

The city’s show on July 4 will include nearly 700 shells, launched from the top of East Rock Park.

While you’re enjoying the Fourth, they’re asking you to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

That’s because other than sparklers, any type of firework that shoots into the air is illegal in Connecticut.

Not only are they worried about potentially injuries, or the loud blasts from the amateur shows triggering PTSD in veterans and seniors, but in the past few years, New Haven’s fire chief said they’ve had house fires caused by people shooting off fireworks.

The city will have extra fire crews on this holiday, including the police department’s hazardous device unit which will be working with the fire marshals responding to calls.

A call could result in a ticket and a fine of up to a $139.

“The bottle rockets that a lot of people love to send up in the air, they land on the roofs and they start fires. We’ve had several major fires in the city of New Haven in the last three years,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

“It’s not worth it, it’s not worth bothering your neighbors. We’re putting on a great display here, so you don’t have to do your own. Come watch the fireworks, watch the fireworks from some on where in the city and please be safe. That’s the bottom line, safe and respectful,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

The official viewing display for New Haven’s show is from Wilbur Cross High School.

They’re going to have food trucks and a DJ with the 25-minute show expected to start around 9 p.m.

Mayor Justin Elicker said you can enjoy the show from plenty of places, because if you can see the top of East Rock Park, you’ll be able to see the fireworks.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.