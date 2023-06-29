New Haven police investigate car in pond

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Public safety dispatchers confirmed that a police investigation is underway on Thursday morning in New Haven.

Police responded to investigate the area of Edgewood Pond, located near Yale Avenue in New Haven around 6 a.m.

When Eyewitness News crews arrived, a motor vehicle was seen submerged in the pond with water up to its roof.

Numerous first responders could be seen near the scene of the incident.

Officials have not provided any information as to the nature of the investigation, or if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

