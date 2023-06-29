Old Saybrook police responding to house explosion on Maple Avenue
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Old Saybrook Police say they are responding to a house explosion on Maple Avenue.
They say the explosion occurred at 506 Maple Avenue and caused a large fire.
The explosion was caused by a propane tank, according to police.
One person has suffered minor injuries.
This story is breaking. Channel 3 has a crew on the way.
