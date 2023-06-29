Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Old Saybrook police responding to house explosion on Maple Avenue

Old Saybrook police and fire respond to a house explosion.
Old Saybrook police and fire respond to a house explosion.(Old Saybrook police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Old Saybrook Police say they are responding to a house explosion on Maple Avenue.

They say the explosion occurred at 506 Maple Avenue and caused a large fire.

The explosion was caused by a propane tank, according to police.

One person has suffered minor injuries.

This story is breaking. Channel 3 has a crew on the way.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
FORECAST: A brief break from humid & unsettled...
Technical Discussion: A brief break from humid & unsettled...
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
Arrest made in brutal murder of East Hartford woman

Latest News

FORECAST: A brief break from humid & unsettled...
Technical Discussion: A brief break from humid & unsettled...
Enfield church holds “Love is Louder” vigil after Sunday Pride sermon disruption
Enfield church holds “Love is Louder” vigil after Sunday Pride sermon disruption
Board of Police Commissioners vote to terminate two more New Haven officers involved in Randy...
Board of Police Commissioners vote to terminate two more New Haven officers involved in Randy Cox case
State representative attacked while attending prayer service at XL Center
State representative attacked while attending prayer service at XL Center
State representative attacked while attending prayer service at XL Center