Police share safety tips as fireworks season begins

(WFSB) – Fireworks are a blast to watch but can be extremely dangerous or even deadly if not handled properly.

It’s fireworks season with July 4th coming up.

There are safe ways to light off fireworks and do it legally.

It’s one of those things you think “it won’t happen to me.”

But more than 10,000 people were sent to emergency room last year in America with fireworks injuries, and 11 people died in freak fireworks accidents.

Even the legal ones can be dangerous or deadly, especially for children.

A police demo shows what can happen if kids handle fireworks.

“It’s really sad to see,” said Jason Bresky, RN with the Connecticut Burn Center.

Bresky knows the dangers. He sees fireworks injuries every summer at the Connecticut Burn Center.

“What’s supposed to be a joyous holiday celebrating independence turns out to be something traumatic,” said Bresky.

The only fireworks allowed in Connecticut are sparklers and fountains.

The explosive ones, firecrackers, are illegal.

It’s tough to keep these out of our communities.

People are buying them in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

“This is something we want to take seriously and discourage people from using,” said Sgt. Paul Makuc with Connecticut State Police.

Makuc stresses keeping fireworks from children, having a bucket of water nearby, and keeping a safe distance.

The sparklers are scorching hot, up to 2000 degrees.

“Leave the fireworks to the professionals this weekend. We don’t want to see any injuries. We don’t want to see any fires,” said Makuc.

Of all the fireworks injuries in the country last year, 73-percent occurred right before or after the Fourth of July.

The most common injuries are to hands and fingers.

