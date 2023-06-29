Summer Escapes
Project to bring new bus transportation system to New Haven

Funding for new bus transportation system in New Haven
By Matt McFarland
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With $25 million in federal funding, the state plans on transforming public transportation and specifically bus use across New Haven, Hamden and West Haven.

Kai Addae hears it all time and without a car, she’s even experienced it herself.

“When I moved to New Haven I struggled.  My doctor’s in West Haven, it’s hard to get out there, hard to get out there on time, taking the bus to work,” Addae said.

MOVE New Haven, a project between the Connecticut Department of Transportation and the city of New Haven that will bring a bus rapid transit system to the Elm City is looking to change all that.

“We’ve seen the success in the Hartford and New Britain corridor with Fastrack, we’re bringing that here to New Haven,” said DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

The $150 million dollar project, which includes federal funds and state bonding money, will see 11-plus miles of limited stops and dedicated bus lanes, along with four new transit mini hubs: Grand Avenue in Fair Haven, Dixwell, Whalley in Westville, Dixwell in Hamden, and Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

The four routes cover roughly 50-percent of bus traffic in New Haven.

“It means you’ll have access to more jobs, more educational opportunities, more healthcare, more supermarkets, more shopping. You can get there faster and easier than you did before,” said Eucalitto.

There will also be new electric buses and traffic signals that will turn green as buses approach, to keep them moving.

“We’re going to be able to take, 30-40% of your commute, save you 10-15 minutes,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Addae said it can be a game changer for so many, just like her.

“It’s going to reduce traffic, it’s going to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and just allow people to trust that they can use the bus and it’s going to give them the transportation options they need,” Addae said.

