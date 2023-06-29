Summer Escapes
Rocky Hill locate missing elderly man

By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Rocky Hill Police Department located a missing elderly man on Thursday morning.

Giovanni Corrado left his home on Falcon Ridge in Rocky Hill on foot on Wednesday night, and officials said he had not returned home since.

Police say Corrado is 84-years-old and he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was later located and evaluated by EMS after being found.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Channel 3 for Updates.

