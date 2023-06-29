Rocky Hill locate missing elderly man

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Rocky Hill Police Department located a missing elderly man on Thursday morning.

Giovanni Corrado left his home on Falcon Ridge in Rocky Hill on foot on Wednesday night, and officials said he had not returned home since.

Police say Corrado is 84-years-old and he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Giovanni Corrado has been located and is safe! Thank you to everyone who assisted with the search. — RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) June 29, 2023

He was later located and evaluated by EMS after being found.

No further information was immediately available.

