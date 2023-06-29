Summer Escapes
Smallest baby ever born at St. Francis Hospital heads home

Baby Zahraliz Francis Angueira was born at just 22 weeks, according to the hospital. (Video credit: Saint Francis Hospital)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The smallest baby ever born at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford went home on Thursday.

Baby Zahraliz Francis Angueira was born at just 22 weeks, according to the hospital.

Baby Zahraliz Francis Angueira
Baby Zahraliz Francis Angueira(Saint Francis Hospital)

“Her mother, Neyshaliz Angueira, gave birth during her 22nd week of pregnancy, and Zahraliz became the smallest baby ever to be born at Saint Francis, weighing just 12.4 ounces,” the hospital said.

Zahraliz was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for 128 days. During her stay she grew to 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Neyshaliz Angueira was admitted to the hospital on February 18. She had symptoms of preterm labor, Saint Francis said.

“Two days into her stay on the Labor and Delivery unit at Saint Francis, Angueira became ill with a respiratory virus and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit for further medical management,” said Saint Francis.

Zahraliz was born at 1:03 a.m. on February 22 as a “micro-preemie,” according to the hospital. She was at a higher risk for complications.

“However, under the care of Saint Francis’ Level III NICU team, led by Jose Arias-Camison, M.D., NICU Director, Zahraliz overcame the odds,” Saint Francis said.

She became the hospital’s “miracle” baby.

Baby Zahraliz and mother Neyshaliz with Saint Francis Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Baby Zahraliz and mother Neyshaliz with Saint Francis Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.(Saint Francis Hospital)

Saint Francis held a special sendoff celebration for Zahraliz and Neyshaliz on Thursday. Video was posted by Saint Francis on social media.

