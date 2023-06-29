Summer Escapes
State funding to help cover repair costs at the Hartford Public Library’s Main Street branch

By Ayah Galal
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Help is on the way for the Hartford Public Library.

The Main Street branch suffered extensive damage after a pipe burst over Christmas weekend.

The library has been closed ever since.

Hundreds of people used to visit the branch each day.

Though it doesn’t look like much damage from the outside, inside is a different story.

About $8 to $9 million in damage was caused.

The Main Street branch has been closed ever since and the loss has been devastating for the community, which turned to the library for many resources.

“It is a big job and it is a huge restoration as well as renovation and the fact that the state has prioritized making sure the library comes back up to speed is really a testament of how important it is for the city and state,” said Bridget Quinn, CEO of the Hartford Public Library.

Now the state is pitching in a total of $3.2 million to help with repair costs not covered by insurance.

$1.7 million is coming from the state budget in cash, and an additional $1.5 million is bonded by the state.

“To try to raise $3.2 million, that would be a tall order. And it would take away from the other branches. And other priorities. So, for me and the delegation, it was a no brainer we were going to go to bat for this. We had a very successful session fighting for things in our city,” said House Speaker Matt Ritter.

As repairs are made, programs are being shifted to other Hartford Public Library branches.

The hope is that the Main Street branch will be able to welcome people back by the Spring or Summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

