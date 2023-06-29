Summer Escapes
State representative attacked while attending prayer service at XL Center

(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State Representative Maryam Khan and her family were attacked while attending Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Xl Center, according to The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR-CT is the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

They are calling for an investigation into the alleged physical attack on Rep. Khan, her sister, a female friend, and Khan’s three children, 15 and 10-year-old daughters, and a 12-year-old son.

CAIR-CT says the group was approached by a man who made vulgar and obscene remarks, grabbed Khan, hit her, and threw her to the ground.

They say another worshipper intervened and held the suspect until police arrived.

“We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations,” said CAIR-Connecticut Chair Farhan Memon. “All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity.”

Hartford Police have not yet confirmed if an investigation is ongoing.

Memon says the prayer service should have had a heightened police presence given an increase in attacks on the Muslim community.

Instead, he says the Muslim community had to hire two off-duty officers at their own expense.

“Given the size and prominence of the event, more officers should have been present. Other cities and towns in Connecticut have proactively assigned officers to mosques to protect against such attacks,” Memon said.

