Travel picking up ahead of Fourth of July weekend

4th of July weekend travel
By Bryant Reed
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - With the Fourth of July approaching, travel is picking up both on the roads and in the skies.

Travel is expected to be heavy this summer.

Bradley International Airport officials said that on some days they are expecting more than 10,000 people to fly from their terminals.

In order to make sure you have a smooth time at the airport, officials said a few tips are to arrive early, make sure all the contents of your bag can get through the TSA checkpoint so you don’t take up time or have to get out of line, and even consider signing up for TSA Pre-Check to get ahead of all the long lines.

As for what airlines could be the best to fly, pick your choice, but so far this summer United Airlines has had the most cancellations, affecting hundreds of thousands of customers.

As the summer goes on, Bradley officials said you’ll see some construction on things they’re trying to do to make your travels easier.

