UConn’s Wood selected 15th overall in NHL Draft

Wood is the school’s second all-time and highest first-round pick.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, TN. (WFSB) - A sophomore at UConn was selected on Wednesday night as the 15th overall pick in the NHL draft.

Matthew Wood, a forward from Nanaimo, British Columbia, was selected in the first round by the Nashville Predators.

He led the Huskies in scoring this past season despite being the youngest player in college hockey. Wood totaled 11 goals and 24 assists.

Prior to enrolling at school in Storrs, the 6-foot-4, 197-pound forward played in the BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies, where he totaled a 45 goals and 85 points in 46 games.

UConn has had at least one player taken in the NHL draft every year since 2015. Wood is the school’s second all-time and highest first-round pick.

The Chicago Blackhawks chose Michigan’s Connor Bedard with the first overall selection of the draft.

