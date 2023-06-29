Waterbury getting ready for Fourth of July weekend festivities

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The city of Waterbury is preparing for the Fourth of July holiday coming out of a challenging few weeks.

Since May 13 there have been six homicides in the city.

Eyewitness News learned how people are trying to stay safe and keep their cool during this weekend’s festivities.

Setting up shop in a tent each day and sleeping in the parking lot in a tent at night, Keystone Fireworks vendor Tina Pemberton said slow sales are starting to heat up with Independence Day right around corner.

“People are asking me the safety guidelines,” Pemberton said. “When they light the fuse how fast they have to move.”

Other fuses in the city lately have been running short: a recent string of homicides that Waterbury police said stems from personal conflicts. The kind of fights that could happen during a weekend of parties and gatherings.

“Try to avoid any conflicts or disputes if things get uneasy, leave the situation,” said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette.

Bessette said there will be an extra police presence in the city, especially during Sunday night’s fireworks and food truck event at the Brass Mill Commons.

“To ensure that people can enjoy the gathering and have a safe time,” Bessette said.

“We don’t always have to show that we’re macho to retaliate,” said Darryl Copeland.

Copeland is Waterbury Chapter President of the anti-gun violence organization Ice the Beef.

The group met this past weekend, addressing anger management and mentorship opportunities that stop conflict before it ignites.

“Really find out what their needs are instead of just saying oh well that happened in the community,” Copeland said. “Keep a level head stay positive respect each other and we all can just have a good weekend.”

Neither police nor Ice the Beef can be everywhere at once, but it’s a partnership striving for safety at a time where the focus should be on the one thing that is visible from every corner of the Brass City.

“Fireworks are loud and obnoxious but they make everybody smile!” said Pemberton.

