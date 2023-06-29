Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury getting ready for Fourth of July weekend festivities

Waterbury getting ready for Fourth of July weekend festivities
By Audrey Russo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The city of Waterbury is preparing for the Fourth of July holiday coming out of a challenging few weeks.

Since May 13 there have been six homicides in the city.

Eyewitness News learned how people are trying to stay safe and keep their cool during this weekend’s festivities.

Setting up shop in a tent each day and sleeping in the parking lot in a tent at night, Keystone Fireworks vendor Tina Pemberton said slow sales are starting to heat up with Independence Day right around corner.

“People are asking me the safety guidelines,” Pemberton said. “When they light the fuse how fast they have to move.”

Other fuses in the city lately have been running short: a recent string of homicides that Waterbury police said stems from personal conflicts. The kind of fights that could happen during a weekend of parties and gatherings.

“Try to avoid any conflicts or disputes if things get uneasy, leave the situation,” said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette.

Bessette said there will be an extra police presence in the city, especially during Sunday night’s fireworks and food truck event at the Brass Mill Commons.

“To ensure that people can enjoy the gathering and have a safe time,” Bessette said.

“We don’t always have to show that we’re macho to retaliate,” said Darryl Copeland.

Copeland is Waterbury Chapter President of the anti-gun violence organization Ice the Beef.

The group met this past weekend, addressing anger management and mentorship opportunities that stop conflict before it ignites.

“Really find out what their needs are instead of just saying oh well that happened in the community,” Copeland said. “Keep a level head stay positive respect each other and we all can just have a good weekend.”

Neither police nor Ice the Beef can be everywhere at once, but it’s a partnership striving for safety at a time where the focus should be on the one thing that is visible from every corner of the Brass City.

“Fireworks are loud and obnoxious but they make everybody smile!” said Pemberton.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said an air quality alert was issued for the entire state through...
Technical Discussion: From poor air quality back to unsettled & humid!
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
State Police: 1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on I-95
A man was placed under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a public official.
Man faces charges for attacking state representative at XL Center
Photo of a police cruiser following a crash on Route 32
VIDEO: Crash involving police officer in Waterford
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said an air quality alert was issued for the entire state through...
Technical Discussion: From poor air quality back to unsettled & humid!
New Haven gearing up for fireworks show
New Haven gearing up for city fireworks show
New England's tallest mural unveiled in downtown Hartford
18-story mural in downtown Hartford is the tallest in New England
Man hospitalized after home explosion in Old Saybrook
Man hospitalized after home explosion in Old Saybrook