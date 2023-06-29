Waterbury school district shifting protocol on ‘seclusion’ rooms

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Waterbury school district is shifting their protocol for how they deal with students experiencing physical, behavioral outbursts.

In the past partially padded “seclusion” rooms were used, and each instance had to be documented.

District officials are taking a new approach.

“I know there’s a lot of issues, kids have issues, mental health issues,” said Joe Thompson, a parent.

Thompson said he knows this because his daughter has witnessed and experienced emotional problems as a student in the Waterbury Public School District, problems that have devolved into physical violence.

But to hear that nine rooms, some partially padded, are used for students: “I’m appalled by that,” Thompson said.

“They’re called seclusion rooms and seclusion rooms may or may not be padded,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Waterbury Public School Superintendent.

Ruffin explained the “seclusion” part of their “restraint and seclusion” protocol. Each instance of which needs to be documented and reported to the state.

“It is a very structured process so a student is not placed in a room and left unattended,” Ruffin said.

According to state law, seclusions are not allowed unless it’s an emergency where the kid could hurt themselves or others

“It is not a place where you put children just because they’re misbehaving,” said Ruffin.

According to the Department of Education, in 2021-2022, 256 emergencies were logged in Waterbury.

The use of 144 seclusions outweighing the 112 instances of restraint.

But Ruffin said the district won’t be putting any students in a seclusion room for any reason anymore.

“On June 15 I sent a memo out to my staff saying that the schools would no longer be using seclusion rooms effective immediately,” said Ruffin. “And that for the fall of 2023 we would be looking in and placing sensory rooms.”

Sensory rooms that will still help separate children in need of a cool-down or reset, but would involve different training for staff members assisting children.

“It offers a different type of stimulation that would be essential perhaps to that student’s well-being,” Ruffin said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.